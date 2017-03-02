Crews respond to hotel fire on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating following a hotel kitchen fire in Wayne Township.

Crews from the Wayne and Decatur township fire departments responded to a kitchen fire Thursday night around 7:35 at the Extended Stay America located in the 5300 block of West Southern Avenue.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, roughly 50 people were evacuated from the hotel, with smoke and water damage affecting 12 rooms. Crews were able to contain the fire to one room, and eventually guests were allowed back inside.

No injuries were reported, and no estimate on damages yet.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

