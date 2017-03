INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are unclear on the cause of a Thursday evening house fire on the city’s northwest side.

The Pike Township Fire Department arrived at the scene on Wisteria Drive — just off West 56th Street between Moller and Georgetown roads — just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews say the fire seemed to be coming from the back of the house.

No one was injured, and there’s no estimate yet on the damages.

