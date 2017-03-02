Donations continue to come in for information leading to arrest in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – A restaurant has made a second donation for information leading to an arrest for the murders of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, after donating $5,775 to the reward.

According to Indiana State Police, the reward for information in the Delphi murders now stands at $216,165 thanks to Mitchell’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Delphi.

Delphi Murders Reward is $216,165 including a donation of $5,775 from Mitchell's Mexican Grill which held a recent fund raiser n Delphi. Thx pic.twitter.com/y10oqzRirv — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) March 2, 2017

Mitchell’s Mexican Restaurant also donated $6,300 to the fund on Monday of proceeds they collected from a benefit they held on Monday, Feb. 20, plus donations from customers. In total, the restaurant has donated $12,075.

“A lot of people are scared, watching their backs, locking their houses when they maybe didn’t use to,” owner, Corey Mitchell Dunbar said. “We’re trying to help out anyway we could.”

Local celebrities have also taken part in donating toward the fund. Colts owner Jim Irsay and former Colts kicker Pat McAfee announced Wednesday morning they donated about $100,000 to nearly double the reward at that time.

Some of the other donations include $9,000 from the office of United States Representative Todd Rokita, $25,000 from the FBI, $10,000 from the Indiana Packers Corporation, and the Lafayette Bank and Trust donated $1,000.

Since Feb. 23, the reward has increased more than $160,000.

An annual softball tournament is being organized in honor of the teens, who both played in the Delphi Summer Rec program. Click here for more information.

Click here to hear the suspect saying “down the hill.” The audio and photo released of a suspect were taken from the cell phone of one of the victims, Libby German.

If you would like to leave a tip, you are asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786, or you can email your tip to: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Donations for the reward fund can be mailed or dropped off at the Indiana State Police Alliance at 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis IN, 46203.

