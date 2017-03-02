FBI indicts members of Fort Wayne street gang

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, David Capp announced Thursday afternoon various racketeering charges against members of a Fort Wayne street gang.

According to a press release, charges in an 18 count indictment were filed against four members of the “2500” street gang that originated in the 2500 block of Caroline Street and is associated with a Bloomington gang known as the “Grit Gang.”

The “2500” gang is accused of murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking. Specifically, the indictment alleges that the gang was involved in the attempted murders of two rival gang members on Oct. 4, 2014 in Fort Wayne. Also alleged is an attempted murder of a third person, not a rival gang member, the press release said.

Named in the indictment are:

Demetri Beachem, aka “Meech,” 22, of Fort Wayne

Kyombe Bolden, aka “Pudge,” 25 of Bloomington

William Beamon, aka “Lil Will,” 24 of Fort Wayne

Ronnie Burrus, aka “Ronnie Robinson and Yung Ron,” 25, of Bloomington

This is the first use of federal racketeering statutes against street gangs in the area of Fort Wayne, but will not be the last, Capp said in the press release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fort Wayne had a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. where information about “2500” and other street gangs was discussed.

Gang activity has been attributed to many crimes in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities with the Fort Wayne Police Department adding additional resources to its Gang and Violent Crimes Unit following a record number of homicides being committed in Allen County in 2016.

The FBI has also engaged in law enforcement efforts in the area in recent years as part of its Safe Streets Violent Crimes Initiative.

