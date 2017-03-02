Federal grants to help pay for flood-prone properties

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials announced the federal government has awarded more than $675,000 in grants to help purchase flood-prone properties in two northeast Indiana cities.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says it will administer the grants to help with the purchase of 10 properties in Fort Wayne and Decatur. Additional money will be put up by the city of Decatur and the Maumee River Basin Commission.

State officials say the properties were routinely flooded, causing repetitive financial hardship for owners.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Bryan Langley say the purchase will take families out of harm’s way.

Buildings on the 10 lots will be demolished and the properties will be returned to their natural state.

