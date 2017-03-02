Final Indianapolis street lights public meeting set for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As Mayor Joe Hogsett’s vision of shedding light on the city moves forward, the city is asking for more public input. A public forum is set for Thursday evening to brainstorm about what the mayor has dubbed Operation Night Light.

The initiative is Hogsett’s brainchild after promising 100 new city street lights during his mayoral campaign. The city will holding its final of two public forums Thursday evening. Residents are asked to weigh in on where future street lights should be placed.

The project aims to make neighborhoods safer and to brighten the city. The first new street light was installed last June after Hogsett signed an executive order ending a 35-year moratorium.

The mayor’s office says three factors go into being considered.

1. Areas that have seen high community expansions and development.

2. If a neighborhood requests one.

3. If it benefits public safety.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have looked at data to find streets with the highest public safety need.

To pre-register for the meeting, click here. It will happen at the John H. Boner Center at 2236 E. 10th Street.

