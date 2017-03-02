Fishers plans Disability Awareness Month events

FISHERS Ind. (WISH) – Fishers is hosting a month-long celebration of disability awareness. This is the first time the city is doing anything like this, and the whole month is full of events bringing awareness to people with special needs.

According to organizers, nearly one in five Hoosiers deal with some type of disability. That’s why the city is offering as many resources as possible for the month.

A Fishers design contest winner was announced live on WISH-TV. The winning design will be hung on banners on every downtown street light. The winner, Margo Vallone, was presented with a $500 gift check from Superior Van and Mobility.

One Fishers resident got a chance to be the poster child for the Governor’s Council on Disability. Anthony (Ant) Ramos was selected, and his image is being used across the state to denote the “people first” message.

For more information, click here.



