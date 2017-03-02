Ford recalling 36,000 vehicles for air bag defect

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co is recalling more than 36,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because their air bags may not inflate properly.

The recall affects the 2016-2017 Ford Edge, 2016-2017 Lincoln MKX and 2017 Lincoln Continental. Most are in the U.S. but around 4,300 are in Canada.

The air bags were made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp., but they don’t have the same deadly problem that has led to a recall of millions of Takata air bags.

In that case, air bags can inflate with too much force and spew shrapnel at occupants.

In Ford’s case, the air bags may not fill completely because of misaligned components.

Ford is not aware of any injuries associated with the defect.

Dealers will replace affected air bags for free.

