Game Day Deliciousness for Basketball Tournament Time

Get ready for tip off.. the madness is about to begin! The Girlie Gourmet’s Valerie Vanderpool says in addition to the usual suspects, like wings, cheese dip, and hummus with veggies, add these two unique and mouthwatering additions to your game day table! And, she says they pair fantastically with an ice cold brew! Not to mention, it’s a fantastic excuse to relax at home, have your crew over and support the home team!!

Indy Style Pesto Pepperoni Monkey Bread

1 loaf crusty bread

1 cup basil pesto

3 ounces pepperoni or more if desired

2 cups shredded Italian blend cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Cut bread ¾ of the way through lengthwise and width wise forming a grid pattern.

Place loaf on foil sheet, tuck the pesto in between all the slices.

Then stuff half the shredded cheese in between the bread slices, followed by the

pepperoni, and the remaining cheese.

Wrap in foil, bake for 15-20 minutes, until the cheese is melty and bubbly.

**NOTE:

If you want to make this vegetarian, substitute sun-dried tomatoes for the pepperoni.

Indy Style Big Girl Pigs-in-a-Blanket

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

2 ounces shredded smoked cheese (I like cheddar or gouda)

2 ounces shredded sharp cheddar or Colby cheese

2 packages kielbasa or smoked sausage

1 teaspoon white sesame seeds

1 teaspoon black sesame seeds

1 egg

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ Dijon mustard

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

In a small bowl, mix the sesame seeds together. In another bowl, lightly beat the egg to make an egg wash. Have the seeds and the egg wash ready to use.

Spread thawed pastry sheet out on a floured surface. Starting in the center, press outward with your fingers to extend it by 1-2 inches in every direction, keeping it in a square.

Sprinkle the shredded cheeses evenly over the pastry.

Lay a piece of the sausage across the pastry, edge to edge closest to you. It’s ok if the sausage slightly hangs over the edge. Gently roll the pastry over the sausage until the edges are touching. Press together and trim across with a sharp knife. Repeat until all of the sausage is gone.

If you have extra pastry left, roll it without the sausage.

Brush the top of the roll with the egg wash, and sprinkle the seed mixture evenly over the top of all of the rolls. Slice each roll into 1 inch rounds.

Place rounds on a sheet tray, lined with parchment or silpat and bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden.

In the meantime, mix the syrup and Dijon together for the dipping sauce.

**NOTE:

If you want to make this vegetarian, substitute veggie sausage for the kielbasa. You can make this vegan by omitting the cheese and brushing the pastry with Dijon mustard before rolling.

To learn more, visit www.girliegourmet.com.

