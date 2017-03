INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles and IndyCar driver Graham Rahal are set to announce details Thursday evening about this year’s IndyCar Grand Prix.

The announcement will be made at IMS at 2 p.m.

The race is scheduled for May 13.

WISH-TV will stream the announcement. Click on this story to watch.

