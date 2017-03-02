Kokomo council considers smoking ban

KOKOMO (WISH) – A topic highly debated in Kokomo for years could come to another vote soon.

On Monday, council is expected to vote on a smoking ban for all public places.

There are a lot of strong opinions on both sides of this debate. Those in favor of the smoking ban say it’s the right thing to do and it will help make Kokomo a healthier city, but others worry it could hurt businesses.

The Elbow Room is one of the places in Kokomo that allows smoking. They have a sign on the door letting people know, and when you walk in, it is not uncommon to see a majority of people with a cigarette in their hand. If council passes a resolution on Monday enacting the smoking ban that could change.

“We are not telling people they can’t smoke. We’re just telling people where they can and cannot smoke,” said Robert Hayes, council president.

“This is just a natural progression for the city of Kokomo, so not only do we have beautiful infrastructure, but we are going to have healthy citizens,” said Hayes.

Not everyone agrees with Hayes. Some people tell 24-Hour News 8 they think the ban goes too far.

“If you’re a business owner, you can’t even determine what goes on in your place,” said Dan Laxen, trustee at the American Legion.

If enacted, the ban would prohibit smoking in all public places including outdoor events, parks, taverns, and places like the VFW and American Legion.

“They either smoke or they don’t smoke. If they don’t smoke, you know what, I understand. This is a smoking establishment and you don’t have to come,” said Laxen.

“As a bartender it is like, this is going to kill my livelihood, let alone the owners, property owners, it is just going to kill us,” said Shelley Hinders.

Some business owners and bartenders say a smoking ban won’t stop people from smoking, but it will stop them from frequenting local bars. Hayes thinks the ban will have the opposite effect.

“You may gain some people who would have maybe not come because of the smoky atmosphere,” said Hayes.

Several people against the ban say they plan to protest before the meeting. 24-Hour News 8 will let you know how council votes.

