Meet Lil Bub, the face of advocacy for special needs pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’ve seen her online, you’re not alone.

Lil Bub is one of those celebrity animals on social media but she comes with a message and just happens to deliver it from her home in Bloomington.

Mike Bridavsky, Bub’s owner, visited WISH-TV to talk about Bub’s impact after she was found in a toolshed in Unionville as a feral kitten.

“She was found by my friend’s girlfriend’s sister’s boyfriend’s mom,” Bridavsky joked.

Bub’s teeth never grew in and she has an underdeveloped lower jaw, leading to her signature look of always having her tongue stuck out. She has extra toes on every paw, larger than normal eyes and only weighs four pounds.

Her celebrity rose after people liked her seeing her photos online, leading to Lil Bub becoming the face of advocacy for special needs pets.

You can learn more about Lil Bub on her website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...