On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez

Take a bow, it’s time to go on stage! Here’s a look at this week’s top picks with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez.

Vienna Boy’s Choir



The Palladum

March 4

thecenterpresents.org

“Boeing, Boeing”



Indiana Repertory Theatre

March 7 – April 7

irtlive.com

Judy Kuhn



The Cabaret

March 10

thecabaret.org

“Jersey Boys”

Clowes Memorial Hall

Through March 5

butlerartscenter.org

“Rock of Ages”

Theatre on the Square

March 10 – April 1

tots.org

“An Act of God”

Phoenix Theatre

Through March 12

phoenixtheattre.org

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

Through March 26

beefandboards.com

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On The Aisle blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...