On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez

Take a bow, it’s time to go on stage! Here’s a look at this week’s top picks with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez.
Vienna Boy’s Choir
The Palladum
March 4
thecenterpresents.org
“Boeing, Boeing”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
March 7 – April 7
irtlive.com
Judy Kuhn
The Cabaret
March 10
thecabaret.org
“Jersey Boys”
Clowes Memorial Hall
Through March 5
butlerartscenter.org
“Rock of Ages”
Theatre on the Square
March 10 – April 1
tots.org
“An Act of God”
Phoenix Theatre
Through March 12
phoenixtheattre.org
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
Through March 26
beefandboards.com
