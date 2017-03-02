On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez

By Published: Updated:
d

Take a bow, it’s time to go on stage! Here’s a look at this week’s top picks with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez.

Vienna Boy’s Choir

c
The Palladum
March 4
thecenterpresents.org

“Boeing, Boeing”

b
Indiana Repertory Theatre
March 7 – April 7
irtlive.com

Judy Kuhn

a
The Cabaret
March 10
thecabaret.org

“Jersey Boys”
Clowes Memorial Hall
Through March 5
butlerartscenter.org

“Rock of Ages”
Theatre on the Square
March 10 – April 1
tots.org

“An Act of God”
Phoenix Theatre
Through March 12
phoenixtheattre.org

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre
Through March 26
beefandboards.com

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On The Aisle blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts