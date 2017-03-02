PASTArrific owner in Kokomo vows to rebuild following fire: ‘I’m ready to start again’

KOKOMO, Ind (WISH) – After serving Kokomo neighbors for 30 years, a restaurant owner is vowing to reopen after the business was destroyed by fire.

Firefighters battled flames as they kindled Kokomo’s skies early Thursday morning. No one was hurt, but when the sun lit the site the owner stood in shock.

“Disbelief, and just, speechless,” PASTArrific co-owner, Cynthia Yazdani said. The fire destroyed PASTAriffic.

It’s a restaurant that’s been in Kokomo for three decades, and has called South Weber Street home since the mid-90’s.

The owners are a husband and wife team. “I’m cooking and sales,” Yazdani said. “My husband is front of house.”

The pair had recently expanded their operation.

“It had a new paint job. It had a new chandelier with crystal and everything for brides,” Yazdani said.

It’s a remodel now covered with debris, smoke, and water.

“I’ve cried my cries this morning sitting on fence posts, or wherever I just felt the overwhelmness of what do I do,” Yazdani said.

She’s not the only one. Some of the restaurant’s 35 employees, including Amanda Mckay huddled outside the burnt shop.

“It’s devastation,” Mckay said. “It’s my family. My friends. I mean, these are people I’m used to being with every day.”

For 18 years, Mckay’s called the restaurant home.

“I’m not looking for another job,” Mckay said. “I’m not looking to go anywhere else. We’ll take it day by day and see what happens.”

Firefighters don’t know what caused the incident. They said it could be several days to get inside because the building is unsafe.

Not matter the cause, the tight-knit working family vows to reopen.

“It’s been a wonderful journey, and I’m ready to start again,” Yazdani said.

“To be continued,” Mckay said. “We’ll be here. You might give a little time, but we’re still going to be here.”

Yazdani has set a goal to reopen by October first. In the mean time, she’ll continue her other catering business.

