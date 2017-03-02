Sentencing begins for suspect in quadruple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman who plead guilty in February to one count of murder as part of a plea deal will hear her sentencing Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say Valencia Williams is the one who shot and killed Hayley Navarro back in February of 2014.

Navarro was one of four people killed in the robbery on the 3400 block of South Parker Avenue, near Troy Avenue.

Williams is one of four people accused in the case. The others are Kenneth Rackermann, Anthony LaRussa and Samantha Bradley.

Rackermann is currently serving four consecutive life sentences.

LaRussa is still awaiting trial for their part in the crime.

The third suspect, Bradley, plead guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. She is awaiting sentencing.

