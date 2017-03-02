Serial rapist sentenced to 100 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was sentenced to 100 years in prison Thursday.

According to Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Randy Pitts will spend the next 100 years in prison for four 2015 sexual assaults.

The three rapes and an attempted rape took place over a 10-day period in July 2015. While using a handgun, Pitts committed a number of sexual assaults near East 17th Street and College Avenue and an attempted sexual assault in a women’s restroom at Circle Centre Mall.

In Sept. of last year, Pitts pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and one count each for attempted rape and carrying a handgun without a license.

Pitts is set to serve his sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

