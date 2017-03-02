Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

Sessions faced mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step aside after revelations that he had twice talked with Moscow’s U.S. envoy during the presidential campaign. Sessions’ conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

The Justice Department said there was nothing improper about the meetings. Sessions insisted he never met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign.

In a release from the Justice Department, Sessions said that over the course of several weeks he met with a number of senior career department officials to discuss whether he should recuse himself if any matters should arise from the presidential campaign. Sessions stated that after finishing those meetings that he has decided to recuse himself from any and all investigations that may arise from the presidential campaign.

When attorneys general have recused themselves in the past, investigations were handled by lower-ranking but still senior political-appointees within the Justice Department.

