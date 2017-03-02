We put our lumberjack (and lumberjill) skills to the test

Amateurs vs. professionals. No doubt who has the upper hand here! Today on Indy Style, we step outside for a lumberjack lesson and learn about the new Duluth Trading Company store coming to Noblesville… AND… as part of the grand opening, you can catch two lumberjack demonstrations!

Duluth Trading Company store opening (13890 Cabela Pkwy

Noblesville, IN 46060)

Lumberjack show at 12 and 3

Duluth Trading Company offers high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well done. Products are sold exclusively through the company’s content-rich website, catalogs, and retail locations.

-Adam LaSalle is Forester by trade and a professional competitor for STIHL Timbersports. He made it to the championships in 2016 and is one of the top 20 US Competitors. He got his start by competing in the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Collegiate Series in 2006, becoming the 2009 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Collegiate Champion. Adam is most known for his one-of-a-kind Angry Beaver Hot Saw, which is always a crowd pleaser. -Samantha Hadley, resident lumberjill, works as an emcee for the STIHL Timbersports competitions and is a member of the DLW Timberworks team. She is an expert log roller – currently one of the top 10 in the world!

To learn more, visit:

http://www.duluthtrading.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/DuluthTradingCompany

