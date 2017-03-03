3 Bill Cosby accusers have their distress claims dismissed

BOSTON (AP) — Three women who had accused Bill Cosby of the intentional infliction of emotional distress in a Massachusetts case have had those claims dismissed.

A document filed Friday in federal court shows the claims were dismissed after Therese Serignese, Linda Traitz and Joan Tarshis conferred about the viability of the claims. The women are among dozens who’ve alleged Cosby molested them decades ago.

Cosby is set to go on trial in June in another case. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Prosecutors had hoped to call Serignese and a dozen other women to testify at the trial. A judge blocked all but one of them from testifying.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty.

