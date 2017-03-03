ISP: Man’s body discovered on I-65 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County is experiencing traffic delays following the discovery of a body, according to Indiana State Police.

State police say a driver spotted the body of a man in the median near South County Road 900 East around 7:30 a.m. Friday, which is close to the 165 mile-marker. That’s about three miles south of the Dayton Exit.

Investigators say preliminary evidence indicates the man was a hit-and-run victim.

At this time, police are still working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Trooper Larry Mote by calling the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post at 765-567-2125.

