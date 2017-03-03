Brooke makes surprise visit to a pint-sized fan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our own Brooke Martin had the chance to surprise an aspiring reporter — and her second grade class.
Recently 24-Hour News 8 featured the picture of Hailey Robinson, a little girl who dressed up as Brooke for “Dress like someone you admire” Day.
Brooke was so tickled she decided to surprise Hailey Friday afternoon with a visit to her class at Needham Elementary in Franklin Township.
According to Brooke, the class had excellent questions for her — they even read a book together.
As for Hailey, she says she wants to be a reporter when she grows up.