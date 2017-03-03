Colts to hold 2017 training camp in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will hold training camp in Indianapolis this year.

The Colts had held training camp in Anderson at Anderson University since 2010. The 2017 camp will be held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on 56th Street.

Practices will not be open to fans. Two off-site practices for fans will be held at other locations, which have not been identified by Colts officials.

“Anderson University and the people of Anderson have been incredibly gracious and enthusiastic hosts,” said Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay. “The dynamics of NFL training camps have changed through the years, and more teams are staying at home. Last summer, with weather being a factor, we practiced only 11 times in Anderson. While our camp plans beyond 2017 are uncertain, staying home this summer should help us with future determinations.”

Training camp dates have not yet been announced.

