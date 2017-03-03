Columbus police search for missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman reported missing by her family.

Jacqueline Watts, 33, was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Police say the woman’s car was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus.

Watts is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black stretch pants and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information about Jacqueline’s whereabouts is urged to contact Columbus Police at 812-379-1689.

The public is asked to avoid the area where Watts went missing, as law enforcement officers are currently conducting a search there.

