Drama, thrills, tragedy and more: The Film Yap reviews this week’s movies

Logan



The final Wolverine movie is dark, depressing and dreary. I mean that as a compliment. It’s a much grittier, R-rated version of the super-hero movie as dramatic contemplation rather than just thrills.”

The Salesman

The Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film from Iran is a tense look at a relationship between husband and wife when tragedy befalls them as they prepare to stage an American play.”

Table 19

A surprisingly emotional comedy from the mumblecore Duplass brothers, starring Anna Kendrick as the leader of the table of rebel outcasts at a wedding.”

Before I Fall

Zoey Duetch plays a girl who has died forced to relive her last day over and over again. Like “Groundhog Day,” but without Bill Murray… or groundhogs.”

The Shack

Octavia Spencer plays God, reaching out to a tortured soul (Sam Worthington) after he suffers an unspeakable tragedy, inviting him to come meet her.”

Allied

Terrific World War II drama that got lost in the shuffle at year’s end. Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard are spies playing lovers who become the real thing. Buy It.”

