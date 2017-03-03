Driver hurt seriously in collision with train

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police investigated a crash between a car and a CSX train in the early morning hours Thursday.

IMPD got the call at 1 a.m. to respond to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Sherman Drive northeast of downtown.

Witnesses told 24-Hour News 8 that the male driver went around other vehicles and the flashing railroad crossing arms before colliding with the train.

The crash sent the vehicle over a side street and into a tall chain-link fence.

IMPD Captain Richard Riddle said the man was unconscious but came to while firefighters worked to free him from the car.

Medics transported the unidentified driver to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Riddle.

Police did not immediately know if alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash, or if the driver would face charges.

