Humble. Honest. Open. Inspiring. Just a few words to describe former NFL player Ryan Leaf and his road to recovery. Listen, as he chats with Tracy about his time with Transcend Recovery Community and describes how the program impacted his life, both then and now.

To learn more, visit:

https://transcendrecoverycommunity.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TranscendSoberLiving/

https://twitter.com/TranscendSL

-or-

https://twitter.com/RyanDLeaf?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

