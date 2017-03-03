Former Vigo Co. teacher accused of sexual encounter with student found not guilty

Vigo County, IN — A former Woodrow Wilson middle school teacher who was accused of molesting a student, was found not guilty by a Vigo County jury on Friday.

Jeremy Johnson was on trial for charges of child molestation and child solicitation.

The jury began deliberating Friday morning and came back with their decision before 1 P.M.

Johnson was accused back in 2015 of having a sexual encounter with an 8th grade student.

Johnson took it upon his own free will to give a testimony Friday. Two former friends of the victim also spoke during the trial.

The testimony surrounds the night of Dec. 18, 2014 during a school play that the defendant helped put together. This is the night the victim claims a sexual encounter took place. All testimony is consistent that no one saw Jeremy Johnson talking with, touching or flirting with the alleged victim that night. Although the defendant claims that the two did walk a cake to the kitchen the night of the play.

The friends also testified that the alleged victim’s story changed throughout the following months.

One of the witnesses says the alleged victim did tell her that she only wished the sexual encounter happened and she made it up.

The accuser told her side of the story to the jury, when she took the witness stand yesterday.

There is a lot of support for the defendant. Many people in the courtroom were wearing green bows to show their support to Johnson.

