Franklin Twp family terrorized during armed robbery, three suspects at large

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are on the hunt for three armed robbery suspects who they believe broke into a Franklin Township home and terrorized the family who lived inside.

It happened early Thursday morning at the Franklin Gardens subdivision near Troy and Arlington avenues.

WISH-TV went to the neighborhood and knocked on several doors. People were home, but many did not want to answer. What happened inside the victims’ home has made neighbors fearful.

“That’s why I kind of peaked through the door. I just wanted to make sure you were who you were. It’s getting scary,” said Dana Kurtz, who lives a few houses up the street.

Larry Hazel, who also lives in the neighborhood, added: “I won’t be answering my doors.”

According to police, a family was home when they got a knock on the door just after midnight. On the other side, three men wearing black hoodies and all armed with guns.

“To know that happened right across the street — it kind of worries me a little bit. My mom is here, and it could’ve happened here,” said Cliffton Stephnet.

Kurtz added, “It’s terrible. Just terrible.”

Police say the suspects beat the victims, two women and a 16-year-old boy. A suspect pistol whipped one of the women, police say. They got away with more guns — three altogether, jewelry and a TV. After the robbery, police say the suspects then took off. The victims, however, were badly beaten.

“It’s heartless. It’s scary,” said Kurtz.

Stephnet added, “Just praying for them.”

EMS crews rushed all three victims to the hospital. Police expect them to make a full recovery; however they say the family might have suffered internal injuries, and one woman suffered a severe cut.

Investigators believe the suspects targeted the home for marijuana and money but say the victims did nothing wrong in this particular case.

If you have any information that could lead police to the suspects call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

