INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Governor Eric Holcomb will be heading to South Bend to talk about his plans for Indiana.

The Governor’s Office says Holcomb will speak to the South Bend Chamber of Commerce about his “next level legislative agenda.”

The governor will also be providing an update to this year’s legislative session.

That all starts at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

