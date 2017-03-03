Icy roads cause slide-offs in Henry, Hancock counties

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — It was a treacherous commute for some central Indiana drivers Friday morning.

Dozens of drivers found themselves losing control and sliding off the road on I-70 in Hancock County.

Similar conditions were reported along I-70 in Henry County as light snow mixed with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Emergency calls started arriving around 5 a.m. and continued constantly for the next couple hours, the Greenfield Police Department told 24-Hour News 8.

No one was seriously hurt.

One person taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after car rolls. Happened during big backup on I-70 WB near SR 9 @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/o7OSpKGMFM — Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) March 3, 2017

The sun seems to be helping with icy road conditions on I-70 near Greenfield. EB traffic moving along MUCH better than even 30 min ago pic.twitter.com/xneh1RlvKt — Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) March 3, 2017

