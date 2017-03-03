Indiana judge rejects man’s plea deal in crash that killed 3

NEWPORT, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana judge has rejected a man’s plea agreement in a one-vehicle crash that killed his three teenage passengers in 2015.

Vermillion Circuit Court Judge Bruce Stengel notified prosecutors and attorneys for 20-year-old Ethan N. Lee on Thursday that he would not accept the plea deal the Cayuga man entered last month.

Lee had agreed to plead guilty to three counts of reckless homicide. If his plea was accepted, prosecutors would have dismissed criminal recklessness, false informing and other charges he faces.

Authorities say Lee was driving recklessly in January 2015 when his pickup truck crashed into an office building in Cayuga, about 35 miles north of Terre Haute. The crash killed 18-year-old Annie Clark and 16-year-old Caroline Clark, sisters from Muncie, and 18-year-old Braeden Hollowell of Cayuga.

