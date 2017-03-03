Investigation into murder of Carroll County teens heads into day 17

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – The reward money is now at $217,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German.

Investigators said they are trying their best to solve this case. Investigators continue to interview potential suspects and witnesses. They also returned to the crime scene making sure they didn’t miss anything.

It was almost a week ago when investigators first moved into the REMC building to work on the case.

“This is a very good place to conduct an investigation, but we don’t want to be here for a very long time,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum. “We’re going to get this case solved, maybe bring solace to the two families that lost their beautiful daughters and hold someone accountable for their murders.”

The walls of the main lobby are now filled with messages of gratitude for investigators.

“About every day I catch myself trying not to shed a tear in this case because all the inspiring dedication that this community has shown to investigators here,” he said.

Investigators are determined more than ever to find the suspect.

“The officers have been out there today knocking on doors throughout the community again reminding people who might not know that we’re looking for suspect or suspects in the case,” he said.

Investigators said the picture was taken from a video on Libby’s phone. Since releasing the picture and audio recording investigators received thousands of tips, some even as far as Australia.

“As of today, all the tips have been entered into our computer system and last time I checked, officers were half caught up to the tips that we received again and they’re being vetted,” he said.

The tip line is being handled by the FBI out of Washington D.C. Investigators said they are checking the emails in Carroll County.

“Some of tips we’ve gone over a couple times because we will receive multiple tips, sometimes on the same person, same area,” he said. “We do follow up if we believe those to be credible.”

But as investigators continue to sort through the tips, they’ve also returned to the crime scene.

“I believe they’ve been to the crime scene multiple times just whether that’s just to sketch the area take more photographs or even looking for evidence that could possibly be out there,” he said. “But that’s just part of the investigation that’s nothing out of the norm.”

