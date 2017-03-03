Joetta Sell convicted of extreme abuse, judge denies appeal

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – An appellate judge has denied the appeal for Joetta Sells convicted of inflicting extreme abuse on a 15-year-old girl with mental and physical disabilities.

Sells’ attorney filed the appeal arguing that her conviction was in violation of double jeopardy and her 24-year sentence was inappropriate. According to the ruling documents released Thursday, Judge Paul D. Mathias denied the appeal because Sells freely entered her guilty plea which automatically revokes her right for an appeal.

In September of 2015, Joetta Sells pleaded guilty to 10 felony charges stemming from her “years-long neglect and abuse” of her husband’s teenaged granddaughter according to the documents.

Prosecutors say that Joetta and her husband Steve Sells locked Steve’s granddaughter in a bedroom for more than a year, forcing her to urinate in a bucket and defecate on herself while they continued to collect government assistance checks meant for her care.

The teen collapsed in December of 2014. When emergency responders arrived, they say they found the 15-year-old near death and weighting only 40 pounds. Joetta Sells said the teen refused to eat and had a chromosomal disorder.

During the sentencing hearing for Joetta Sells, the teen’s current caregiver testified in court that the teen weighed nearly 100 pounds since under the new care saying she “shovels food in her mouth” but has a fear that her plate will be taken away. She described the 16-year old has a good eater who had gone on trips this summer to the Indiana State Fair and is able to feed and clean herself on her own. It’s a far cry, the woman said, from where the teen was in January [2015], when she first began giving her care.

The presiding judge at the time, Judge Mark Dudley, used the words “mind-boggling,” and “evil” to describe the neglect.

