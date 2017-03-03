Make Healthy Food Choices for National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month because it’s the perfect time of year to remind people about the need to make healthy food choices. Joining us today with some nutritious tips is Frances Largeman-Roth, one of the most famous Registered Dietitians on TV. She’s also a New York Best-Selling Author and the go-to nutritionist for network morning shows on CNN, The Rachael Ray Show, Dr. Oz and others.

About Frances Largeman-Roth, RD

Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, is a bestselling author and nationally recognized health expert, who has helped thousands of women across America lose weight and feel incredible with her healthy recipes and smart diet and nutrition advice. Frances was the Food and Nutrition Director at Health magazine for nearly eight years. Prior to that, she was part of the editorial team at the Discovery Health Channel, and also held the post of managing editor at FoodFit.com.

Frances is a frequent guest on national TV, including the Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, The Talk, CNN, The Rachael Ray Show, and The Dr. Oz Show. She has also lent her expertise as a judge for Food Network Challenge and The James Beard Awards.

Frances is the author of Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Mom’s Healthy Eating Guide (Sourcebooks, Inc., 2009) and co-author of the bestselling The CarbLovers Diet (Oxmoor House, 2010) and The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook. She was the team dietitian for Sanjay Gupta’s 2011 CNN Fit Nation Triathlon Challenge. Frances earned her undergraduate degree from Cornell University and completed her dietetic internship at Columbia University in New York. Frances is a contributor and TV spokesperson for Cooking Light magazine.

Passionate about helping people make the right choices to lead healthier, more active lives, Frances provides real world advice and motivation to reach your goals. Whether it’s choosing the best foods for a healthy pregnancy, dropping 20 pounds the right way, or learning how to incorporate more fruits, vegetables and whole grains into your meals, Frances provides the tools you need.

Frances lives in Brooklyn, NY, with her husband Jon, daughters Willa and Phoebe, and son Leo. You can keep up with Frances on her blog and follow her on Twitter @francesLRothRD.

Green Goddess Guacamole with Crackers

Loaded with fresh herbs, this guacamole is a nutritious snack any time of the day.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

1/4 cup light sour cream

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp finely chopped shallot

2 tbsp each finely chopped fresh parsley and cilantro

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

2 tsp finely chopped fresh tarragon

1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced (optional)

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1 pkg (3.54 oz) Harvest Stone® Original Crackers

Instructions:

1. Mash together avocados, sour cream and lime juice until smooth. Stir in shallot, parsley, cilantro, chives, tarragon, jalapeño, garlic, salt, pepper and cumin until blended.

2. Transfer to serving dish or bowl; serve with crackers for dipping.

Tips:

• Substitute Greek yogurt for light sour cream if desired.

• Substitute basil for any of the herbs if desired.

Purple Sunshine Smoothie

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 5 min

Total Time: 5 min

Ingredients

• 1 cup Welch’s 100% Grape Juice

• 1 cup baby spinach

• 1 cup Welch’s frozen raspberries

• 1 cup Welch’s frozen blueberries

• ¼ cup nonfat Greek yogurt

• ½ cup ice cubes

Preparation

Place grape juice, spinach, raspberries, blueberries, yogurt and ice in blender. Blend until smooth and pour into 2 glasses. Makes 3 cups.

Nutrition per Serving

Serving Size: 1/2 of recipe/(1-1/2 cups per serving)

165 calories

1g total fat

0g saturated fat

41mg sodium

1mg cholesterol

37g carbohydrates

5g protein

7g fiber

28g sugar

Heart-Check certification does not apply to information reached through links unless expressly stated.

Albacore Artichoke Sandwiches

Escape the ordinary with this Greek-inspired, easy to prepare sandwich. It brings together the perfect mix of flavors from kalamata olives, savory tuna, sweet red onions, and juicy cucumbers in a yogurt and lemon juice dressing. A delicious change of pace!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Servings: Serves 2

Ingredients

• 1 can or pouch (5 oz) Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water, drained and flaked

• 1 jar (6 oz.) marinated artichoke hearts

• 4 large tomato slices

• 1 tablespoon diced roasted red pepper strips (bottled)

• 2 crusty sandwich rolls, split

Directions

Drain artichokes, reserving marinade. Cut artichokes into quarters and place over bottom half of each roll, top with tuna, tomato and roasted red pepper. Drizzle with reserved artichoke marinade. Close sandwich roll.

Nutrition Information

For one serving (274g): Calories 390(from Fat 60), Fat 7g (Saturated 0g), Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 30mg, Sodium 1020mg, Total Carbohydrate 57g, Fiber 5g, Sugars 3g, Protein 28g

Tuna Fiesta Soft Tacos

Head south-of-the-border with this delightful, nutritious and easy to prepare dish that is sure to please everyone at the table. From savory tuna and Cotija cheese to fresh avocado, black beans and a little salsa, just mix and match any way you like it. It’s food with a fun twist!

Prep Time: 15-20 minutes

Servings: Serves 4 (1 each)

Ingredients

• 1 can or pouch (5 oz) Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore in Water, drained and flaked

• 8 corn tortillas, warmed

• 1 cup shredded mixed cabbage

• 1/2 avocado, cubed

• 1 cup canned black beans, drained & rinsed

• 1/4 cup Cotija cheese, crumbled

• Your Favorite Salsa

• Lime wedges

• Directions

Divide ingredients evenly to fill tortillas. Fold and serve with your favorite salsa and a lime wedge.

Nutrition Information

For one serving – 2 soft tacos (256g) Calories 300(70 from Fat), Fat 8g (Saturated 2g), Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 25mg, Sodium 610mg, Total Carbohydrate 45g, Fiber 12g, Sugars 4g, Protein 18g.

3 Mason Jar Salads

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Lentil Salad

• lentils,

• arugula

• dried cherries

• pistachios

• radish

• sherry vinegar and a splash of extra virgin olive oil

Chickpea Salad

• chickpeas (garbanzo beans)

• mixed greens

• beets

• goat cheese,

• pine nuts,

• lemon juice and a splash of extra virgin olive oil

White Bean Salad

• white beans

• radicchio

• tomatoes

• basil

• watermelon radish

• balsamic vinegar and a splash of extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

1. Place cooked pulses at the bottom, filling about 1/4

2. Next layer the greens, this should fill the jar 3/4 of the way

3. The 1/4 left at the top should be where you add in your nuts, cheese, radish, and extra crunchy bits

4. When you’re ready to eat your salad, top with just a dash of olive oil and some acidity like vinegar and lemon juice, and some salt and pepper. Shake it up, and you’re ready to dig in!

