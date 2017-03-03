Man sentenced to 20 years for 3 Lafayette robberies

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An East Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years for three robberies in Lafayette last year.

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington said a judge sentenced 19-year-old Michael Jackson – who had pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, one count of armed robbery and one count of criminal confinement – to a total of 20 years with 14 years executed in the Department of Corrections and six years suspended on supervised probation. Additionally, the first two years of his probation will be served in Community Corrections.

The sentencing stems from multiple robberies, some of which were armed, all occurring in Lafayette last summer.

Court documents said a woman first told police on July 13, 2016, she was followed into her apartment building on Brown Street and was grabbed from behind. She was then slammed to the ground, and had her wallet taken.

Paperwork said four days later, police received another call to a Brown Street apartment, where a man said he was followed into his apartment building. The victim told police a man demanded his wallet and threatened to kill him. The victim said he gave the man the cash in his billfold.

Court documents show Jackson met with officers about a week after the first incident and admitted to following and robbing both victims. He said he pushed the first victim down and grabbed her wallet, then took the money and got rid of the billfold. Jackson told police after he followed the man into his building, he approached him and demanded money. He admitted to police that he took the man’s money.

About a month later, officers were called to a residence on Columbia Street in reference to an armed robbery. The woman told police she heard a knock at the door and when she answered, the man – who the victim later identified as Jackson – pushed the door open and entered the home while holding the woman at gunpoint. Documents state Jackson told the victim if she screamed, he would shoot her. The woman told police Jackson demanded money but took her gun, magazines and handgun box, along with the ring off her finger.

