Monroe Co. authorities investigating home invasion robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking into a Friday morning home invasion and robbery.

According to MCSO, two masked men broke into a residence in the 6900 block of South Burch Road around 9 a.m.

Deputies said once inside, the male subjects bound the female resident’s hands while they continued to go through the house.

The MCSO says the men were looking for cash and prescription narcotics, but when they came up empty they left the residence, taking a firearm from the house with them.

It is believed that this incident was not random and that the house appears to have been specifically targeted.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2757.

