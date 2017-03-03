One of world’s largest Batman memorabilia collections purchased by Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the world’s largest collections of Batman memorabilia has been sold to the Indianapolis Children’s Museum.

Kevin Silva, an Indianapolis man who’s collected the items since he was five years old, sold all 3,252 pieces of his display to the museum. Silva held the Guinness World Record for biggest Batman display from 2013 to 2016.

“I’ve had this collection for almost 51 years now,” Silva said. “It’s not that you set out to start collecting things at five. You’re lucky enough to have a mother that puts some things in a box for you.”

Silva’s collection, still on display in his northeast side basement, includes figurines, costumes, roller skates and even a Batman drum kit. He also owns multiple props used on the Batman TV show.

“I’m out of space. I have to move stuff to put new things up,” Sliva said. “It’s just run its course with me.”

Part of the collection will be on display at the museum this June in a new pop culture exhibit. Chris Carron, the museum’s Director of Collections, said early feedback has been positive.

“Everybody loves Batman. He’s intergenerational,” Carron said. “Grandparents, parents and kids all have a favorite memory and they’re all different.”

Carron won’t say how much the museum paid and neither will Silva.

“All I will say is that Batman was a very good investment,” Silva said.

Silva said one way he’s built up his collection is through online auctions. He said some Batman fans have even mailed him items just to improve his display.

“If something happens to me tomorrow, this will keep going, you know?” Silva said. “People will be able to enjoy it for years and years to come.”

24-Hour News 8’s Dick Wolfsie will take a closer look at the display and the upcoming museum exhibit on March 11 on 24-Hour News 8’s Daybreak.

