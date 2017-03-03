Police arrest man after shooting at Indiana homeless shelter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say they arrested a man suspected of firing a handgun at a southwestern Indiana homeless shelter and exchanging gunfire with an officer.

No injuries were reported in Thursday’s shootings.

The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to the Evansville Rescue Mission following a report of the first shooting and the man had driven away. Officers spotted him and pursued him until he stopped and exchanged fire with an officer.

Police say man was taken into custody following a brief standoff near his Evansville home. They say he had gone to the shelter to confront someone he knew.

The man was being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Under department policy, the officer involved in the shooting is being placed on placed on paid administrative leave amid the investigation.

