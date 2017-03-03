Police: Man stabs wife with screwdriver

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife with a screwdriver early Thursday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in progress at an apartment in the 3100 block of Sycamore Street just before 5 a.m.

After arriving on scene, the female adult victim and her 36-year-old husband, Eleazar Martinez Gonzalez, were located in an upstairs bedroom struggling over a knife.

The victim was transported to the Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds to the head and torso.

Eleazar was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. He faces preliminary charges for domestic battery with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of a minor.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

