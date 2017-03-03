The annual Home and Garden Show is back in town

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than 10,000 people are expected to head to the Indiana Convention Center for the annual Home and Garden Show on Friday.

The show focuses on home improvement projects.

Several local and national companies will show off their products and give demonstrations.

There will also be experts on hand to answer people’s questions.

The show starts Friday at noon and runs until 7 p.m.

It will open Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and free for anyone 17 and under.

