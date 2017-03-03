Trial begins for Bloomington man accused of beating infant daughter to death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – The trial begins Friday morning for a Bloomington man accused of beating his infant daughter to death.

Bloomington police officers arrested Robierre McNeil in May of 2016.

Police say McNeil was watching his daughter while the child’s mother was at work.

McNeil told officers when he went to check on the baby later that afternoon, he found her unresponsive.

Th 2-month-old at the time was transported to IU Health Bloomington where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives say autopsy results showed the child had two skull fractures.

McNeil denies he knew about the injuries.

