MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A single-vehicle crash on State Road 38 has resulted in one fatality.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of westbound State Road 38.

No other information is known at this time.

Stay with WISH-TV and WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...