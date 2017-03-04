3 injured in Avon crash involving more than 10 cars

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating following a serious car crash in Avon.

It happened Saturday night near Gable Drive and Rockville Road.

Witnesses tell police the van was traveling down U.S. Highway 36 westbound very quickly. The driver lost control, went off the road and into the parking lot of Primanti Bros. restaurant (just opened Wednesday), hitting about 10 parked vehicles.

According to Avon Assistant Police Chief Brian Nugent, three people were injured. A person sitting in one of the parked cars was taken to IU West with minor injuries, while the other two — both occupants of the car that caused the wreck — went to Methodist with more serious injuries.

Crash re-constructionists are on the scene.

Police are investigating to see if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

