Chef Wendell: Broccoli & Cashews

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Harvard University asserts a plant-based diet is healthiest for a full, happy and disease-free life. But you knew that already. Here is a vitamin-pill-on-a-plate recipe that will please the whole family while supplying them essential vitamins and minerals.

‘Real” Food activates your inner intelligence.

Food contains information your cells need.

Quality trumps quantity. Your body is your buddy.

Your body is constantly rebuilding itself. (every 365 days)

Explore “clean” plant-based protein-tempeh, seitan, Quorn, quinoa, hemp, chia.

Tempeh’s protein and fiber can help prevent high blood sugar levels by keeping blood sugar levels under control.

Tempeh is excellent for diabetics who have problems with animal protein.

Eat more fresh deeply-colored vegetables and fruits.

Go for variety. Try something new. Eat the raw as often as possible.

A diet rich in vegetables and fruits: Lowers blood pressure ; reduced risk of heart disease , stroke, and some cancers .

; reduced risk of , stroke, and some . Lowers risk of eye and digestive problems.

Asian Barbeque Tempeh with rainbow of vegetables and cashews

Tempeh is high-protein fermented soybean cake. Tempeh is more easily digested than tofu and does not have a specific taste, but like tofu, will take on the taste of the dish it is used in.

BBQ sauce:

4 tsp. Hoisin sauce

2 ½ tsp. rice wine vinegar

1 tsp. wheat free tamari

1 tsp. corn starch

Veggies and protein:

1 tbs. toasted sesame oil

Hot pepper flakes-blood circulation

4 garlic cloves, minced-anti-cancer

1-1/2 tbs. grated fresh ginger root-anti-inflammatory, liver cleanse

1 (8 oz.) pkg. tempeh, cut into half-inch cubes-protein and fiber

1 pound of assorted colorful vegetables, cut into equal size pieces.-fiber, antioxidants, folate, vitamins and minerals. (Red yellow green peppers, red cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, etc.)

Green onions-chopped-anti-cancer

1/3 cup unsalted cashew pieces-protein with cancer and heart protection, hair & skin health.

Chia seed garnish

Wash then cut the veggies and tempeh into 1 inch equal pieces.



Whisk together the hoisin, 2 1/2 tsp. rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, cornstarch and ½ cup water in a small bowl and set aside.



Heat skillet or wok over medium heat; add sesame oil, tempeh cubes, ginger, chili flakes, and garlic. Lightly brown the tempeh cubes. Turn frequently. Stir-fry for 3 minutes.



Add veggies and “remixed” hoisin sauce to the pan and simmer 2-3 minutes. Stir frequently to coat. Turn off heat. (Don’t overcook. There should still be a crunch to the veggies.)



Plate and serve topped with cashews, Chia seed, chopped green onions.



Over a bed of brown rice or quinoa.

