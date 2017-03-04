Chef Wendell: Broccoli & Cashews

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Harvard University asserts a plant-based diet is healthiest for a full, happy and disease-free life. But you knew that already. Here is a vitamin-pill-on-a-plate recipe that will please the whole family while supplying them essential vitamins and minerals.
- ‘Real” Food activates your inner intelligence.
- Food contains information your cells need.
- Quality trumps quantity. Your body is your buddy.
- Your body is constantly rebuilding itself. (every 365 days)
- Explore “clean” plant-based protein-tempeh, seitan, Quorn, quinoa, hemp, chia.
- Tempeh’s protein and fiber can help prevent high blood sugar levels by keeping blood sugar levels under control.
- Tempeh is excellent for diabetics who have problems with animal protein.
- Eat more fresh deeply-colored vegetables and fruits.
- Go for variety. Try something new. Eat the raw as often as possible.
- A diet rich in vegetables and fruits: Lowers blood pressure; reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, and some cancers.
- Lowers risk of eye and digestive problems.
1st segment: All about veggies and why we should eat more of them, prepping for the entrée in second segment. What is tempeh?
2nd segment: Finishing the entrée. Continued discussion regarding the health creating benefits of eating more from the garden, not a factory. What is tempeh?
Asian Barbeque Tempeh with rainbow of vegetables and cashews
Tempeh is high-protein fermented soybean cake. Tempeh is more easily digested than tofu and does not have a specific taste, but like tofu, will take on the taste of the dish it is used in.
BBQ sauce:
4 tsp. Hoisin sauce
2 ½ tsp. rice wine vinegar
1 tsp. wheat free tamari
1 tsp. corn starch
Veggies and protein:
1 tbs. toasted sesame oil
Hot pepper flakes-blood circulation
4 garlic cloves, minced-anti-cancer
1-1/2 tbs. grated fresh ginger root-anti-inflammatory, liver cleanse
1 (8 oz.) pkg. tempeh, cut into half-inch cubes-protein and fiber
1 pound of assorted colorful vegetables, cut into equal size pieces.-fiber, antioxidants, folate, vitamins and minerals. (Red yellow green peppers, red cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, etc.)
Green onions-chopped-anti-cancer
1/3 cup unsalted cashew pieces-protein with cancer and heart protection, hair & skin health.
Chia seed garnish
- Wash then cut the veggies and tempeh into 1 inch equal pieces.
- Whisk together the hoisin, 2 1/2 tsp. rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, cornstarch and ½ cup water in a small bowl and set aside.
- Heat skillet or wok over medium heat; add sesame oil, tempeh cubes, ginger, chili flakes, and garlic. Lightly brown the tempeh cubes. Turn frequently. Stir-fry for 3 minutes.
- Add veggies and “remixed” hoisin sauce to the pan and simmer 2-3 minutes. Stir frequently to coat. Turn off heat. (Don’t overcook. There should still be a crunch to the veggies.)
- Plate and serve topped with cashews, Chia seed, chopped green onions.
- Over a bed of brown rice or quinoa.
