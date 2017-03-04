Connecticut woman dies after falling from bar rooftop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday night in Hartford’s bar district came to a sudden and terrible end at the Angry Bull Saloon. An 18 year-old college student was found dead in the alley next to the bar located at 103 Allyn Street. Police say she somehow fell off the roof.

Hartford Police have identified the 18-year-old student as Taylor Lavoie of East Granby. According to police, Lavoie is a student at Central Connecticut State University.

On Friday afternoon, CCSU President Zulma Toro issued a statement regarding Lavoie’s death.

I am very sorry to report that one of our students, Taylor Lavoie, died early this morning. She was a first-year student and lived on campus. I extend my sympathies to those of you who knew her. Vice President for Student Affairs Laura Tordenti has spoken with her roommates and offered counseling support to those who desired it. Other students wishing to speak with a counselor in Student Wellness Services can contact the office at 860-832-1945 or contact the office in person in Marcus White. Students can also contact John Campbell of the Campus Ministry at 203-218-9552. Beyond the grief that we feel, tragedies such as this remind us how important it is for us as a community to cherish and support each other.”

Hartford Police are investigating Lavoie’s death. “Right now our major crimes division is investigating it as an untimely death,” said Deputy Chief Brian Foley of the Hartford Police Department. “All indications right now are that it is accidental. We don’t have anything to indicate otherwise at this point.”

One question is, how did she get up there? The bar is on the ground floor. The top floors are unoccupied. However, there is a stairway right off the bar, with nothing stopping anyone from going up, all the way to a ladder leading to an open hatch in the roof.

“You can see how close the buildings are together by how narrow that alley is, and if you’re up there at night, disoriented, you could certainly think you’re walking onto the next roof,” said Foley.

It happened on what is advertised as “Thirsty Thursday.” Signs outside offer beer for just a quarter, but police say the victim and the friends she arrived with, were all underage.

“Our officers were in here this week, examining the liquor permits and making sure they were up to code as regards their requirements under the state liquor commission,” Foley said.

Which Foley calls unusual, not part of regular inspection, and indicates there may have been “issues.” Late Friday morning, officials from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection issued the following statement.

The Department of Consumer Protection is actively collaborating with Hartford Police regarding the death that tragically occurred at the Angry Bull. We are reviewing every aspect of their operations and security. We’re committed to working with law enforcement to ensure the public has information regarding our findings as soon as possible.”

Upon hearing the news of LaVoie’s passing, East Granby Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Mahoney issued this statement Friday afternoon:

We extend our sympathies to the LaVoie family. It is with great sorrow that I inform you of the passing of a member of the East Granby High School Class of 2016. Taylor Lavoie, the brilliant, beautiful, compassionate and loving daughter of Edward and Karen LaVoie passed away unexpectedly this morning. Taylor was a valued member of the East Granby High School Class of 2016, and she shared her gifts and talents extensively in the school community. Taylor had a beautiful voice and was often the lead in many school plays. She shared her musical talents with the East Granby High School music program and Musical Theatre. In addition to her intellectual prowess, Taylor demonstrated athletic abilities as a member of the East Granby High School basketball team and the highly prized softball team that set records for East Granby High School in the NCCC league. Taylor was on her way to becoming a veterinarian when she enrolled at CCSU to major in biology. We will miss her immensely. She touched the lives of many classmates who will always remember her caring, sensitive and kind disposition. She was a beautiful human being who will be sorely missed. She left an indelible mark on the East Granby school community.” Both of Taylor’s parents are active members in our school community. Many of you may also remember her brother, E.J., who played baseball for East Granby High School and is now enrolled in college. We offer sincere condolences and our support to them and to their extended family.”

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Department of Consumer Protection said the owner of the Angry Bull Saloon voluntarily surrendered his liquor license. The Angry Bull Saloon’s permit is suspended for a period up until March 24, 2017, according to the DCP. During that time, the DCP and Hartford Police are going to review security measures and recommend security enhancements at The Angry Bull Saloon. While this suspension is in place, the Angry Bull Saloon will remain closed to the public.

Police are continuing their initial investigation, and are trying to find any witnesses. If you witnessed this fall, or have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

