House fire kills 12 animals, sends 2 people to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in the hospital and 12 animals are dead following a house fire on the city’s west side.

Crews from the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a heater call at a residence in the 5100 block of Miller Street, just off Lynhurst Drive, a little after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the home.

Four people were able to get out of the house. But the animals inside — 11 puppies and one cat — didn’t survive the blaze.

Two adults were transported to Eskenazi Hopsital in stable condition, two others were checked out at the scene and released.

Crews are said to have the fire under control. According to Captain Mike Pruitt, the house suffered serious damage and is likely a total loss.

Investigators are on the scene working to determine what started the fire.

Stay tuned to WISH-TV for updates.

