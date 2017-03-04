Hundreds gather to spread awareness of human trafficking in Indiana

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hundreds of people gathered in Hamilton County to spread awareness about human trafficking in Central Indiana.

The 4th Annual Hope for Human Trafficking symposium aims to educate parents, social workers and other caregivers on the warning signs of human trafficking.

One survivor who attended the event says many don’t believe the issues exists in central Indiana, but she says it is just hidden.

“The strategy is very different. We have pimps who will come along and act like boyfriends and lure young girls in. Young girls who come from broken homes or girls who even come from two-parent income homes that are providing everything,” said survivor Heather Sewell.

According to a recent report by Indiana’s attorney general, nearly 200 cases of human trafficking were identified in the state in 2016.

