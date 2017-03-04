IUPUI students hold all-night dance marathon to benefit Riley Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2017 Jagathon at IUPUI is already off and running, all to raise money for kids.

Jagathon is the largest student-led philanthropy event on the IUPUI campus. All year long, students raise awareness on campus as they fund raise to show support for Riley Hospital for Children.

Tonight, more than 1,000 students, families and faculty will stand up for “the kids who can’t!”

Last year, the event raised $140,000 for Riley Children’s Hospital. This year the goal is to raise about $250,000.

Jagathon Vice President Allie Emswiller had the following to say:

So we are very fortunate as IUPUI’s dance marathon to have our Children’s Miracle Network Hospital located right here on our campus. Not only are we fortunate to have that in the state of Indiana … . All across the country not every dance marathon has the luxury of having the hospital that they benefit located right here on their campus.”

The event, held in the student center, continues through the evening and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

