IU’s Tri Delta sorority removed from campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The executive board for Tri Delta announced Saturday that they would close the chapter at Indiana University, effective immediately.

The organization released a statement saying:

As a premier women’s organization, Tri Delta is committed to helping women live, learn and lead. We hold our members to high standards in accordance with our purpose. Following an investigation in which we confirmed that the members of our chapter at Indiana University have been involved in activities that do not represent our high standards or align with Tri Delta’s Purpose, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the chapter’s charter.

Indiana University released a statement of their own:

Indiana University has been informed by the national leadership of Tri Delta that it has revoked the charter of the local chapter on the IU Bloomington campus and ordered the chapter to cease all activities and disband effective immediately. The university supports the right of national organizations to hold chapters accountable to high standards and ethical behavior. There are no current university disciplinary actions against the sorority.

It isn’t clear what exactly members did to have the chapter revoked.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

