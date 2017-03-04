Pop star arrested after allegedly attacking paparazzi at airport

Associated Press Published:
Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik
FILE - This Nov. 3, 2013 file photo shows One Direction members Louis Tomlinson, left, and Zayn Malik during an event for their film "One Direction: This Is US," in Makuhari, near Tokyo. One Direction fans have reacted with dismay to a report that band member Louis Tomlinson is to become a father. Publicist Simon Jones declined to comment Wednesday, July 15, 2015 on a People magazine report saying 23-year-old Tomlinson is expecting a child with American stylist Briana Jungwirth. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has been arrested for allegedly attacking a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, an incident the singer’s lawyer described as “provoked” by paparazzi.

The incident happened Friday after Tomlinson, arriving on a flight with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, asked a photographer to stop filming. After an alleged scuffle, the photographer made a citizen’s arrest on Tomlinson.

Police responded and took Tomlinson into custody. He was later released, and a court date was set for March 29.

Martin Singer, his lawyer, in a statement said the paparazzi “provoked and caused the altercation” and that Tomlinson came to his girlfriend’s defense after she was being “attacked.”

One Direction, which formed in 2010, has had hits including “Drag Me Down,” ”Story of My Life,” ”What Makes You Beautiful,” ”Perfect” and “Best Song Ever.”

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV